Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff Final In India?

A place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be at stake when Italy take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final at Bilino Polje Stadion. Italy haven't been on the world's biggest footballing stage for the last two editions and the 2006 champions will be very keen to end their prolonged drought in the FIFA World Cup.

Gennaro Gattuso's Italy delayed their arrival due to adverse and inclement weather and will have very little time to acclimatise to the conditions. The Azzurri were eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia on the last two occasions and they cannot take anything for granted this term.

Bosnia have been punished by FIFA for discriminatory and racist abuse by fans and there will be a 20% reduction in capacity for the 14,000-seat Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff Final Live Streaming

When will the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff final match take place?

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The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff final match will take place on Wednesday, April 1.

At what time will the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff final match take place?

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The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff final will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff final match take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match between Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy will take place at Bilino Polje Stadion in Zenica.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff final match?

The live streaming of the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff final match?