Brazil vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Brazil will take on Japan in a crunch FIFA World Cup RO32 encounter at Houston Stadium on Monday. The five-time World champions have emerged as one of the favourites, but a solid, disciplined unit like Japan cannot be taken lightly, given their consistency in recent times.

Neymar's anxious wait finally came to an end as he came on the pitch for Matheus Cunha. The 34-year-old Brazil star has struggled due to his persistent injury issues and was a doubt for the World Cup. Japan came from behind to play out a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, followed by a 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia. They wrapped up the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Sweden.

Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Brazil vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Japan will be played on Saturday (IST).

At what time will the Brazil vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Japan will kick off at 6:00 AM IST.

Where will the Brazil vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Japan will be held at the Philadelphia Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Brazil vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Japan will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Brazil vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website for a subscription.