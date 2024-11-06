sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:52 IST, November 6th 2024

Brazilian Club Flamengo Voices Support for Winger Bruno Henrique Amid Match-Fixing Investigation

Brazilian soccer club Flamengo issued a statement in support of its winger Bruno Henrique on Tuesday amid a match-fixing investigation that brought several federal police agents to the club's training ground in Rio de Janeiro.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gabriel Barbosa
Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil’s Flamengo stands on the pitch during a Copa Libertadores group A soccer match against Argentina’s Racing Club at Presidente Peron stadium in Avellaneda | Image: AP
09:52 IST, November 6th 2024