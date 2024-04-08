×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Brazil’s Endrick wins another title with Palmeiras before joining Real Madrid

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Endrick
Brazil’s Endrick celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium | Image: AP
Teenage striker Endrick has won another title with Brazilian club Palmeiras before he leaves to join Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old Endrick helped his team secure its third consecutive Sao Paulo state championship with a 2-0 win Sunday over local rival Santos.

Endrick, who scored two goals for Brazil in friendlies last month, drew the penalty that allowed Raphael Veiga to open the scoring in the 33rd minute. Anibal Moreno netted the second in the 67th. Santos won the first leg 1-0.

“I know I’m in a new generation, I’ve been through a lot. I have the dream of becoming an idol for all children,” Endrick said after winning the title with Palmeiras. “I know that is difficult because there are people who don’t like me, but I want to be a new idol for them. I want them to look at me and think that if I managed to be here, they can too.”

Endrick was also part of the Palmeiras squad that won the 2023 Sao Paulo championship title and the 2022 and 2023 Brazilian championship.

He will have just over two months left at Palmeiras before heading to Spain on a lucrative deal with Real Madrid.

During his stint with the national team for friendlies against England and Spain, Endrick said he was regularly asked about his pending move.

“Vini Jr. and Rodrygo asked when I was going to arrive. Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães too, all asking when I was going to Madrid,” he said. “I know I’m going to leave, but my head is still here.”

Endrick was also thankful to Palmeiras, where he played in youth divisions.

“Palmeiras was the team that trusted me when I had nothing,” he said. “This title is for everyone at Palmeiras, all the staffers and all the fans.”

Published April 8th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

