Published 21:43 IST, December 11th 2024
Saudi Arabia Announced As Hosts For FIFA World Cup 2034; Spain, Portugal To Co-host 2030 Edition
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been officially announced as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The trophy is displayed on the pitch ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France | Image: AP Photo
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been officially announced as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034. More than 200 FIFA member federations applauded the Saudi bid, which was the only one submitted. On Wednesday, Gianni Infantino, the president of the football organisation, hosted an online meeting in Zurich where they participated virtually.
More to follow…
Updated 21:43 IST, December 11th 2024