sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Techie Suicide | Kapoors Meet PM Modi | Kalyan Banerjee | Delhi Elections | Syria Civil War | Trump 2.0 | South Korea |

Published 21:43 IST, December 11th 2024

Saudi Arabia Announced As Hosts For FIFA World Cup 2034; Spain, Portugal To Co-host 2030 Edition

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been officially announced as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
FIFA World Cup Trophy
The trophy is displayed on the pitch ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France | Image: AP Photo

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been officially announced as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034. More than 200 FIFA member federations applauded the Saudi bid, which was the only one submitted. On Wednesday, Gianni Infantino, the president of the football organisation, hosted an online meeting in Zurich where they participated virtually.

More to follow…

Updated 21:43 IST, December 11th 2024