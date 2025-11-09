Brenner Scores 2 Goals, Cincinnati Beats Crew 2-1 To Advance To East Semifinals

Brenner Souza, known simply as “Brenner”, scored goals in the 67th and 86th minutes to help FC Cincinnati beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night and win the best-of-three series 2-1 in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Cincinnati plays No. 3 seed Miami or sixth-seeded Nashville in the one-game Eastern Conference semifinals.

Brenner's second goal gave Cincinnati its first lead of the game. Samuel Gidi, on the counter-attack, tapped a short pass from near the penalty spot to the top of the 18-yard box, where Brenner took a step to his right and slipped a low shot inside the left post.

Andrés Herrera ran onto a long ball-ahead played by goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and bounced a first-touch cross to a charging Jacen Russell-Rowe for a half-volley finish from just outside the 6-yard box that gave the seventh-seeded Crew a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute. Brenner answered four minutes later for No. 2 seed Cincinnati with a first-touch goal, after a soft header by Teenage Hadebe off a corner kick.

Roman Celantano had four saves. The game marked the end of Darlington Nagbe's career. The 35-year-old midfielder who won four MLS Cup titles, two (2020, '23) with the Crew, across 15 seasons, announced in October that this season, his 15th in Major League Soccer, would be his last. Cincinnati opened the series with a 1-0 win before the Crew evened the series with a 4-0 victory in Game 2 with each team winning on its home field.