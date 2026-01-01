Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Matchday 19 of 38 features the first Premier League action of 2026, with Brentford all set to host Tottenham Hotspur. The two London-based sides will put up a fierce battle to gain momentum as the race to the title heats up.

It will be a bittersweet moment for manager Thomas Frank as he returns to the venue of his former franchise before moving to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the year.

Brentford Hosts A Shaky Tottenham at Home As Thomas Frank Returns To His Former Base

Brentford have put up a decent run lately, and while they were defeated by Brentford in the reverse fixture, they still have the confidence. The Bees are coming off a three-match unbeaten streak, where they won their last two outings.

Brentford's form at home has been impressive, and they will look to capitalise on the inconsistencies of their rival side. Even though the Spurs have historically dominated the Bees, they could deliver a major turnaround in the competition and gain some crucial points in the game.

Tottenham Hotspur are coming off a shaky form and have struggled throughout the last year, securing just two wins in their previous nine Premier League outings. Spurs will be desperate to pull off a comeback to be in the mix for a European qualification.

The Spurs are coming off a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace, securing a 1-0 lead in the competition. However, it will not be easy for them to turn things around all of a sudden under Thomas Frank's leadership.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Friday, January 1, 2026.

Where will the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?