sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 10:09 IST, August 28th 2024

Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace among Premier League teams enjoying big wins in English League Cup

Premier League teams Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Leicester enjoyed big wins over lower-league opponents in the second round of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Daichi Kamada Of Crystal Palace
Daichi Kamada Of Crystal Palace | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:09 IST, August 28th 2024