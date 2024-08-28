Published 10:09 IST, August 28th 2024
Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace among Premier League teams enjoying big wins in English League Cup
Premier League teams Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Leicester enjoyed big wins over lower-league opponents in the second round of the English League Cup on Tuesday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Daichi Kamada Of Crystal Palace | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:09 IST, August 28th 2024