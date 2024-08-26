sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:21 IST, August 26th 2024

Brighton signs Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley from Celtic

Brighton built on its fast start to the Premier League season by signing Denmark midfielder Matt O’Riley from Celtic on Monday.The 23-year-old O’Riley signed a five-year contract through the 2028-29 season, Brighton said , without disclosing the transfer fee.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
21:21 IST, August 26th 2024