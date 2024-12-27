Bruno Fernandes Gets Sent Off As Manchester United Go Down 2-0 Against Wolverhampton

For the third time this season, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off as his team went down 2-0 against Wolverhampton in their Premier League match. Manchester United are now managed by Ruben Amorim after Erik ten Hag was fired due to a string of bad performances. Man United are currently struggling and down in 14th in the league, even with a new manager on board.

A Red Card Problem For Bruno Fernandes?

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been shown a red card for the third time this season.

The Portugal midfielder was sent off against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Thursday after receiving a second yellow in the 47th minute. The score was 0-0 at the time and United went on to lose 2-0 thanks to goals by Matheus Cunha — direct from a corner — and Hwang Hee-chan.

Fernandes previously got red cards in back-to-back games, against Tottenham in the league on Sept. 29 and Porto in the Europa League on Oct. 3. The red card against Spurs was later rescinded.

Against Wolves, Fernandes picked up his first booking for tripping Cunha late in the first half and got his second for a late tackle on Nelson Semedo.

Manchester United Struggling Despite Amorim Signing

Despite signing new manager Ruben Amorin, Manchester United seem to be stuck in that same pickle that they have been in for the past few seasons. The once dominant club is now left merely as a mid-table club which is struggling to get into contention for the Europa League.

Read More: Mohun Bagan Favorites As They Prepare For Punjab FC Clash In Capital

It still remains to be seen as to how Amorim does with United with him being at the club only a short while.