'I Could Have Left Two Times': Bruno Fernandes Reaffirms His Manchester United Loyalty After Explosive Interview

Bruno Amorim has been at the heart of Manchester United since his arrival from Sporting CP five years ago. The Portuguese midfielder has gone on to establish himself as one of the best in the Premier League and has undoubtedly been United's best player despite their on-field struggles in recent times.

Bruno Fernandes Opens Up On Manchester United Loyalty

Bruno recently opened up about his potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League. The midfielder was the subject of a reported £100 million offer from Al Hilal, and the club was willing to pay a whopping £700,000 a week. In an interview with Portuguese outlet Canal 11, Bruno claimed that the club wanted to cash in on him, but he loves the club and didn't want to leave.

Bruno's comments went on to stir up the debate and raised a question on United's intention to treat one of their most in-form and beloved stars. Fernandes has been involved in 12 goals this season and is also leading the assist charts. In an interaction with Rio Fernandes, the Manchester United No. 8 spoke up on his loyalty.

On the 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' podcast he said, "Loyalty in football before was like [Francesco] Totti at Rome, [Ryan] Giggs at United, [Paolo] Maldini at Milan, so when I came to the club, apart from loving being here and loving the club, I think my loyalty was in the toughest periods and I could have left two times."

Manchester United Face In-form Aston Villa In Next Game

United have shown improvements this season and are just two points adrift of 4th-placed Chelsea. The Red Devils played out a 4-4 draw with Brentford in the last game and will have a tough task to cut out when they take on Aston Villa in the next game.

