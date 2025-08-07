BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Highlights: Durand Cup 2025 Group B Football Match Updates: Full Time | BSF FT 0-3 MDSC

BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: The Mohammedan Sporting Club secured a solid finish in the group stage match of the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in Kolkata.
It was the second match of the day, and MDSC dominated from the start, picking three goals in the first half. The Border Security Forces FT were left helpless as they failed to capitalize on the chances at hand.
While MDSC will not advance further in the Durand Cup, they have ended their campaign with a clinical finish over BSFFT.
BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: A brace off Maxion and a successful penalty from Sajal in the fifth minute put the Mohammedan Sporting Club ahead in the first half. BSF FT had two key chances but Navjot failed to keep up the pace as he misfired twice as they remained goalless in the play.
After faltering against the heavyweights, Mohammedan SC have finally clinched a win with a 3-0 lead over BSF FT. The team would exit the competition with pride after a dominant performance in the group stage encounter.
MDSC are continuously pushing to attack, but BSFFT have put up a solid defensive play as they restricted MDSC from scoring!
BSF FT are now scrambling for the advantage as they need to avoid an embarrassing loss in the Durand Cup. MDSC has been flying since the start, and they need to figure out a way to fire back.
The BSF FT will aim to bounce back after a scoreless first half, while MDSC will aim to keep them at bay as the second half officially commences.
A successful penalty off Sajan and then a brace from Maxion has put MDSC ahead in the competition! They are 3-0 ahead of BSF FT, and it they were flying ftom the start!
Extra time of two minutes have been added in the ongoing group stage encounter.
Top-quality stuff from Mohammedan SF as they have took the lead to 3-0! Maxion delivered a sweet shot and the goalkeeper had no chance of stopping it! What a player!
No chance for anyone in the second attempt as the MDSC continue strengthening the lead! Harpreet had stopped in the first attempt but not in the second time!
Close to the goal line, the ball had hit close to the hands of BSF's Navjot Singh and it had ricocheted off and entered the nets. The whistle buzzed at the right time, and MSC avoid an own goal.
Mohammedan have gained the edge over BSF FT after a they nailed a penalty kick in the nets! It would be hard for BSF FT to rebound from here!
The goal in the first five minutes would be huge as MSC looks to capitalize on it!
Here is the Starting XI for both sides
Mohammedan SC and BSF FT have begun the action as the first whistle kicks things off
Merajuddin Wadoo, head coach of the Mohammedan SC, speaks ahead of the team's match against BSFFT.
Gurjit Singh Atwal, head cpoach of the BSF FT, speaks out ahead of their group stage encounter against MDSC.
Ahead of the intensifying encounter, both sides have arrived at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.
Tensions were evident towards the end but the Neroca vs Indian Navy FT match ended in a goalless draw.
It will be an exciting affair at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) when BSFFT and MDSC would collide against each other.
BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Group B match between the BSF FT and Mohammedan SC. Both sides are looking for a win in the group stage and get out of the losing rot.