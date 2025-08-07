BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Highlights: Durand Cup 2025 Group B Football Match Updates: Full Time | BSF FT 0-3 MDSC

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group B Match Updates | Image: Instagram/@mohammedansc_official @thedurandcup

BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: The Mohammedan Sporting Club secured a solid finish in the group stage match of the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in Kolkata.

It was the second match of the day, and MDSC dominated from the start, picking three goals in the first half. The Border Security Forces FT were left helpless as they failed to capitalize on the chances at hand.

While MDSC will not advance further in the Durand Cup, they have ended their campaign with a clinical finish over BSFFT.