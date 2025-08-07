BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Highlights: Durand Cup 2025 Group B Football Match Updates: Full Time | BSF FT 0-3 MDSC

Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 7 August 2025 at 21:07 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Highlights: Follow Durand Cup 2025 Group B match live in India. Get real-time score, match highlights, team lineups, goal updates, and results from today's football match.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: The Mohammedan Sporting Club secured a solid finish in the group stage match of the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in Kolkata.

It was the second match of the day, and MDSC dominated from the start, picking three goals in the first half. The Border Security Forces FT were left helpless as they failed to capitalize on the chances at hand.

While MDSC will not advance further in the Durand Cup, they have ended their campaign with a clinical finish over BSFFT.

Live Blog

BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: A brace off Maxion and a successful penalty from Sajal in the fifth minute put the Mohammedan Sporting Club ahead in the first half. BSF FT had two key chances but Navjot failed to keep up the pace as he misfired twice as they remained goalless in the play.

7 August 2025 at 20:55 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: FULL TIME! MDSC Secure Firm 3-0 Finish Over BSFFT

After faltering against the heavyweights, Mohammedan SC have finally clinched a win with a 3-0 lead over BSF FT. The team would exit the competition with pride after a dominant performance in the group stage encounter.

7 August 2025 at 20:50 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: BSFFT With Strong Defensive Play

MDSC are continuously pushing to attack, but BSFFT have put up a solid defensive play as they restricted MDSC from scoring!

7 August 2025 at 20:35 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: BSF Is Constantly Pushing, but MDSC Fight Back

BSF FT are now scrambling for the advantage as they need to avoid an embarrassing loss in the Durand Cup. MDSC has been flying since the start, and they need to figure out a way to fire back.

7 August 2025 at 20:21 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Second Half Starts

The BSF FT will aim to bounce back after a scoreless first half, while MDSC will aim to keep them at bay as the second half officially commences.

7 August 2025 at 19:59 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Half Time At KBK!

A successful penalty off Sajan and then a brace from Maxion has put MDSC ahead in the competition! They are 3-0 ahead of BSF FT, and it they were flying ftom the start! 

7 August 2025 at 19:47 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Two Minutes Of Injury Time Added

Extra time of two minutes have been added in the ongoing group stage encounter. 

7 August 2025 at 19:39 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Navjot Squanders Heavily For BSF FT

BSF had earned a chance when Kishori had provided a beautiful assist but Navjot squandered it as he failed to shoot properly! BSF FT cannot afford such mistakes when they are 0-3 down!

7 August 2025 at 19:33 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Top Stuff From Maxion! 3-0 For MDSC

Top-quality stuff from Mohammedan SF as they have took the lead to 3-0! Maxion delivered a sweet shot and the goalkeeper had no chance of stopping it! What a player!

7 August 2025 at 19:24 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: It's 2-0 For The Black And White Brigade!

No chance for anyone in the second attempt as the MDSC continue strengthening the lead! Harpreet had stopped in the first attempt but not in the second time! 

7 August 2025 at 19:22 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Lucky Save For MSC!

Close to the goal line, the ball had hit close to the hands of BSF's Navjot Singh and it had ricocheted off and entered the nets. The whistle buzzed at the right time, and MSC avoid an own goal. 

7 August 2025 at 19:11 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: GOALL For MDSC!

Mohammedan have gained the edge over BSF FT after a they nailed a penalty kick in the nets! It would be hard for BSF FT to rebound from here! 

The goal in the first five minutes would be huge as MSC looks to capitalize on it!

7 August 2025 at 19:04 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Starting XIs For Both Sides

Here is the Starting XI for both sides

7 August 2025 at 19:02 IST

BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Action begins at the KBK

Mohammedan SC and BSF FT have begun the action as the first whistle kicks things off 

7 August 2025 at 18:56 IST

BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: MSC Head Coach Speaks...

Merajuddin Wadoo, head coach of the Mohammedan SC, speaks ahead of the team's match against BSFFT.

7 August 2025 at 18:51 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: BSF FT Head Coach Speaks

Gurjit Singh Atwal, head cpoach of the BSF FT, speaks out ahead of their group stage encounter against MDSC.

7 August 2025 at 18:49 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Both Teams Arrive At the KBK

Ahead of the intensifying encounter, both sides have arrived at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

7 August 2025 at 18:40 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: NFC vs INFT Ends In a Draw

Tensions were evident towards the end but the Neroca vs Indian Navy FT match ended in a goalless draw. 

7 August 2025 at 18:35 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: KBK Is Decked Up For Action

It will be an exciting affair at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) when BSFFT and MDSC would collide against each other.

7 August 2025 at 18:32 IST

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

BSF FT Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Group B match between the BSF FT and Mohammedan SC. Both sides are looking for a win in the group stage and get out of the losing rot. 

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 7 August 2025 at 18:33 IST