Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad because of injury

Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium because of an unspecified injury.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, left, and Porto’s Galeno battle for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London | Image: AP
The Arsenal forward “reported to St. George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training,” the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Saka returned to Arsenal “for continued rehabilitation,” the statement added.

Saka has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's lineup, making 36 appearances in all competitions this season for Arsenal, which leads the Premier League ahead of a visit to Manchester City on March 31.

England doesn't plan to bring in a replacement for Saka, who will miss his country's last two games before Gareth Southgate announces his squad for European Championship.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 10:32 IST

