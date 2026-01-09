Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Final Match In India?

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi in action against Tanzania during the the Africa Cup of Nations fixture | Image: AP

Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Cameroon will lock horns with Morocco in the upcoming quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The match between Cameroon and Morocco will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. The two teams have faced three times as of now, out of which Cameroon clinched one game and Morocco two games. The last time these two teams faced each other, Morocco sealed a 4-0 win over Cameroon in February 2021.

Cameroon have conceded only one defeat and sealed three wins in their last five matches. They are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over South Africa in the Round of 16 fixture at the AFCON 2025-26, on January 5.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Morocco are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. They are coming into this match after beating Tanzania 1-0 in the Round of 16 fixture on January 4.

Advertisement

Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final Live Streaming Details

When will the Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match take place?

The Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match will take place on Saturday, January 10.

Where will the Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match take place?

The Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match will take place at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

What time will the Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match start?

The Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match?

The Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match will not be live telecast in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final match?