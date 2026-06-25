Car Drives Through Crowd Of FIFA World Cup Supporters In Mexico, Leaving 17 Injured
At least 17 people have been injured after a car drove through a number of people celebrating Mexico's FIFA World Cup victory.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
At least 17 people have been injured after a car drove through a number of people celebrating Mexico's FIFA World Cup victory. As per local media reports, the incident happened in Cabo San Lucas. Video footage showed a black car driving through a crowd of people gathered at a popular tourist place called Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.
As per the Los Cabos City Council, 17 people have been admitted to the hospital, 10 at the IMSS (8 women and 2 men), 3 at the General Hospital, 2 at San Luke's Hospital, 1 at AMC. The driver of the car also received medical attention and later, he was taken into custody by law enforcement. A thorough investigation will be conducted by the relevant authorities.
Los Cabos' Acting Mayor Jose Manuel Larumbe said, “I would like to express our deepest solidarity with the people affected and their families following the unfortunate events that occurred tonight."
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