Car Drives Through Crowd Of FIFA World Cup Supporters In Mexico, Leaving 17 Injured

At least 17 people have been injured after a car drove through a number of people celebrating Mexico's FIFA World Cup victory. As per local media reports, the incident happened in Cabo San Lucas. Video footage showed a black car driving through a crowd of people gathered at a popular tourist place called Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.

As per the Los Cabos City Council, 17 people have been admitted to the hospital, 10 at the IMSS (8 women and 2 men), 3 at the General Hospital, 2 at San Luke's Hospital, 1 at AMC. The driver of the car also received medical attention and later, he was taken into custody by law enforcement. A thorough investigation will be conducted by the relevant authorities.