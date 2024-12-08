Carlo Ancelotti Addresses Concerns Over Jude Bellingham's Injury After Substitution Due to Issue

On December 7, 2024, Real Madrid defeated Girona 3-0 at Estadio Municipal de Montilivi. Jude Bellingham started the game in the 36th minute; Arda Güler doubled the lead in the 55th minute. In the 62nd minute, Kylian Mbappé sealed the show with a goal. Real highlighted their supremacy throughout the game by landing 7 on target as Girona matched Madrid in shots with 10 apiece and dominated 59% of the possession. Madrid follows league leaders Barcelona quite closely with this victory.

Ancelotti says Bellingham is ‘fine’ after Real Madrid midfielder substituted with apparent leg issue

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Jude Bellingham was not injured after his midfielder asked to substituted for what appeared to be a left thigh issue during a 3-0 win at Girona in La Liga on Saturday.

“Bellingham is fine,” Ancelotti said. “He was just a bit tired and preferred not to risk anything in the final minutes.”

That means Bellingham should be available when Madrid visits Atalanta on Tuesday in the Champions League, where it has lost three of five matches.

Bellingham led Madrid’s win after extending his scoring run to five consecutive league games for Madrid. He then set up Arda Guler to double the lead.

The England midfielder asked to leave the match after he went down following contact with a Girona player with half an hour left. He rubbed his inner left thigh while he remained on the turf before walking off when replaced by Dani Ceballos with Madrid winning 2-0.

Kylian Mbappé added a third goal after Bellingham was on the bench.

Bellingham leads Madrid win

Bellingham rifled in a loose ball for the 36th-minute opener and extended his scoring streak to five rounds. He then set up Arda Guler to double Madrid’s lead in the 55th when he threaded a long ball through Girona’s defense.

About five minutes later the England midfielder asked to be substituted for an apparent left-thigh injury, although coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was “fine” and left the game for precaution.

Mbappé capped the victory with a goal from a tight angle, helping him rebound from his failure to score a penalty in a loss at Athletic Bilbao midweek.

Madrid lost left back Ferland Mendy to an apparent leg issue as well. Madrid was already missing defenders Éder Militao and Dani Carvajal to serious leg injuries, and coach Carlo Ancelotti said David Alaba won’t be fit to play until January.

Madrid visits Atalanta on Tuesday in the Champions League, where it has lost three of five matches.