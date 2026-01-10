Charlton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Match In India?

Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League | Image: X/@ChelseaFC

FA Cup 2025-26: Charlton will lock horns against Chelsea in the upcoming round of the ongoing FA Cup 2025-2026, at The Valley in London, on Sunday, January 11.

The match between Charlton and Chelsea will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. This is the first time the two teams will be facing each other.

Charlton have clinched only one win in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers on January 4. In the Championship 2025-2026 standings, Charlton hold 19th place with 29 points from 25 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Chelsea have failed to clinch a single win in their last five games. The Blues conceded two defeats and shared points in three games. They are coming into this match after a 2-1 defeat to Fulham on January 8. Chelsea hold the eighth place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 31 points from 21 matches.

ALSO READ: England Midfielder Georgia Stanway Says She Will Leave Bayern Munich At The End Of Season

Advertisement

Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, January 11.

Where will the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match take place?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 will take place at The Valley in London, England.

What time will the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match start?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match?