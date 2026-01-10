Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 10 January 2026 at 21:56 IST

Charlton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Match In India?

Charlton will play against Chelsea in the upcoming fixture at the FA Cup 2025-26, on Sunday, January 11.

Aniket Datta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League
Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League | Image: X/@ChelseaFC

FA Cup 2025-26: Charlton will lock horns against Chelsea in the upcoming round of the ongoing FA Cup 2025-2026, at The Valley in London, on Sunday, January 11.

The match between Charlton and Chelsea will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. This is the first time the two teams will be facing each other.

ALSO READ: Defending Champion Crystal Palace Loses To 6th-Tier Macclesfield 2-1 In Massive FA Cup Upset

Charlton have clinched only one win in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers on January 4. In the Championship 2025-2026 standings, Charlton hold 19th place with 29 points from 25 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Chelsea have failed to clinch a single win in their last five games. The Blues conceded two defeats and shared points in three games. They are coming into this match after a 2-1 defeat to Fulham on January 8. Chelsea hold the eighth place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 31 points from 21 matches.

ALSO READ: England Midfielder Georgia Stanway Says She Will Leave Bayern Munich At The End Of Season

Advertisement

Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, January 11.

Where will the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match take place?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 will take place at The Valley in London, England.

What time will the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match start?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match?

The Charlton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription. 