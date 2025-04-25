Chelsea Handed Major Injury Boost Ahead of Must-win Premier League Game vs Everton

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca revealed that he has no major injury concerns ahead of the Premier League game against Everton except for right-back Malo Gusto - and also offered positive news on the return of two other players.

Chelsea will take on Everton in the early kick-off game on Saturday - which is a must-win game for the home side given their Champions League hopes.

However, their hopes of doing well in the remaining games were handed a big boost by the return from injury of not one, but two players.

Double Boost for Maresca's Blues

Maresca confirmed that Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia will be in contention for the game, given he has been named in matchday squads of late.

"Romeo is doing well - he was on the bench against Fulham. Also, he was on the bench in other games recently. With Romeo, we will try the same things that we are doing with Reece James. It is important that we use them carefully."

He also provided an update on striker Marc Guiu, who did well for the side in their Europa Conference League matches but has been out injured for a while.

"Marc is doing well and he is getting close (to a return to action). Maybe another one or two weeks and then we hope he will be back to help us with the final part of the season."

Chelsea's UCL Hopes

The returns will serve as a boost to Chelsea's hopes of making it back to the UEFA Champions League next season.

They currently sit in 6th position in the Premier League but only need to finish 5th in order to qualify.