Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Chelsea will host Paris Saint-Germain for their second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture. It will be an uphill task for the Blues as they are coming off a 5-2 defeat to Paris in the reverse fixture. Chelsea needs to deliver and overturn the three-goal deficit in keeping their European campaign alive.

Chelsea FC are coming off a defeat to Newcastle in the EPL and the 5-2 defeat to PSG. Building pressure and momentum over their opposition would be key to keeping their chances alive. It would be pressuring for manager Liam Rosenior as defensive lapses have cost them in the past.

Squad changes might be inevitable for the upcoming clash, as Chelsea needs to fight for every chance for a goal and pick up the lead in the competition.

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PSG will march into London with immense confidence and solid firepower. They have enough superstars to unleash mayhem on Chelsea at their home. Their midfield balance has helped them maintain and dominate possession and transition swiftly.

Chelsea vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming

When Will The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

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The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Where Will The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

At What Time Will The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Chelsea vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?