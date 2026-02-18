Chennaiyin FC Eye Positive Start In ISL 2025-26 Opener Against Mumbai City FC

Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will kick off their respective Indian Super League 2025-26 campaigns at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, February 18, according to a release.

Petr Kratky who is entering his third season with Mumbai City FC, will look to start the season with a win in front of their home supporters while Chennaiyin FC, under their new head coach Clifford Miranda, will be keen to lay down an early marker in the season.

The Islanders finished the 2024-25 regular season in sixth place and went down 0-5 against Bengaluru FC in the eliminator, while Chennaiyin FC finished 11th. Mumbai City had the upper hand over Chennaiyin last season, winning 1-0 at home and the drawing 1-1 at Chennai. Mumbai City also reached the semi-finals of the AIFF Super, where they went down to eventual winners FC Goa.

The side from the financial capital have bolstered their squad by bring back Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and signing Joni Kauko and Nuno Reis. They have maintained their strong Indian core of players as well, with the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Vikram Partap Singh, and others.

Speaking ahead of their opening match, Mumbai City FC head coach Kratky said, "We have built a strong foundation over the last 18 months. The objective now is consistency. It is vital we make the (Mumbai Football) Arena a difficult place for any team to visit. That's our primary goal this season."

Chennaiyin FC will have a fairly new look squad with experienced and ISL-proven foreign signings like Alberto Noguera and Mohammed Ali Bemammer, along with Eduardo Kau and Inigo Martin.

Speaking ahead of his first ISL game as Chennaiyin FC head coach Miranda said, "It is a massive challenge to start away against Mumbai City, but it is one we embrace. Things are there to be changed, and hopefully we can change that."

Chennaiyin last defeated Mumbai City in 2020 and have since gone 14 consecutive matches without a win against the Islanders. In their last meeting, Mumbai City made easy work of Chennaiyin, with a 4-0 victory in the AIFF Super Cup.

Analysing the opposition, Kratky added, "Chennaiyin have a new look this season. We have analysed their pre-season, but the first game is always unpredictable. We must focus on our processes and ensure we execute it tomorrow from the first whistle."

Discussing the squad's mentality, Miranda said, "The past is in the past. This is a fresh start for the club. It's a new team and a new opportunity. We have been implementing a completely different style for the last two seasons, and there is a belief that we can surprise people this season. It will take time, but the players are mature and ready to adapt. We need to be disciplined and ruthless when the chances come."

Chennaiyin FC defender Pritam Kotal emphasised on starting the season strongly, "It is a new season now. Our main focus is to do well as a group. We have prepared well, and our focus is on the game against Mumbai. We will try to give our best and take all three points," he said.