Chennaiyin FC Look To Bounce Back Against NorthEast United In Penultimate ISL 2026 Clash

ISL 2025-2026: Chennaiyin FC are aiming to retaliate after their previous defeat to Punjab FC and close out the season strongly when they face NorthEast United away from home in their penultimate Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-2026 fixture on Sunday.

Just one place separates the two sides in the standings, with both Chennaiyin and NorthEast United looking for a late push up the table as the campaign nears its conclusion. While the NorthEast are placed 12th on the ISL standings, Chennaiyin FC are positioned 13th.

The Marina Machans hold the edge in the overall head-to-head record, winning 11 of the 24 meetings across all competitions, including three of the last five encounters between the teams, according to a release.

Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda analysed the opponents and the threats they possess in his pre-match press conference on Saturday: "Both teams will want to win just like in any other game. It's the same every time we step onto the pitch; both sides are there to compete for the three points. For us, that doesn't change."

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"They (NorthEast) are a team that likes to play football and keep the ball on the floor. They have a multi-dimensional way of playing; they can build through possession, they can go direct, and they combine very well. They also have some really good players. They have had their own problems this season because they missed several international players, and I think their story is quite similar to ours. When you don't take your chances early in the season, you face difficulties later on. They also lost some foreign players because of the delayed start to the league. So, I think it's going to be an even contest," Miranda told the media.

A late, unfortunate own goal saw the Marina Machans fall to a narrow defeat in their previous match, which has been a difficult season. While Miranda rued the margins that have gone against the team throughout, he emphasised that the direction and progress remain positive.

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"We were unlucky to have conceded that goal, especially from a set-piece, because we had defended all the earlier set-pieces very well. Even on the goal we conceded, I thought we defended really well. We had good composure and good coverage, but it was just very unlucky for the ball to hit (Lalrinliana) Hnamte's back and go inside the goal. It could have gone anywhere. But that has been the story of our season. You cannot do much about it except take your chances when you get them. That is the most important thing," Miranda said.

"Things will change. We are doing the right things. It's just a matter of time that we keep our concentration levels for 90 minutes and get the best out of it," he added.

Accompanying the head coach for the press conference was PC Laldinpuia. The defender addressed the tactical changes from last season, while highlighting his role when entering the pitch late.

"It's a different tactic and a different philosophy. Whenever a new coach comes in, the players have to adapt to the system, and naturally, some changes come with that. Our job as players is to adapt to the system," he said. "As a defender, whenever the coach puts you into the game, the most important thing is to give your best. Especially in matches, the last 15 minutes are often the most difficult part of the 90," he said.

Lastly, Miranda confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the NorthEast United clash.