China take on Singapore in the AFC World Cup qualifiers at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium, Tianjin, China. China is currently in 3rd place in the points table with 1 win and 1 loss. China has conceded 4 goals while scoring 2. On the other hand, Singapore is in 4th place in the AFC World Cup Qualifying table with 2 defeats and 8 goals conceded.

Here's how you can watch China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming and China vs Singapore LIVE telecast:-

When is the China vs Singapore AFC World Cup qualifier match?

The China vs Singapore match will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 3:00 pm Beijing Time (5:30 PM IST)

Where is the China vs Singapore AFC World Cup qualifier match taking place?

The China vs Singapore match will take place at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium, Tianjin, China.

How to watch the China vs Singapore live telecast in China?

The China vs Singapore live telecast will be available on Beijing Radio and Television Station Sports and Leisure Channels, Tianjin Radio and Television.

How to watch China vs Singapore LIVE streaming in China?

The China vs Singapore live streaming will be available on Station Sports Channel CCTV, CCTV Sports Client, Migu Video and Live Bar.

How to watch China vs Singapore LIVE streaming in Singapore?

The China vs Singapore live streaming might be available on Singtel.

China vs Singapore Probable XI:-

China: Yan Junling, Linpeng Zhang, Tyias Browning, Chenjie Zhu, Liu Yang, Pengfei Xie, Wang Shangyuan, Wu Lei, Li Yuanyi, Fernandinho Conceicao, Yuning Zhang.

Singapore: Hassan Sunny, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Lionel Tan, Ryhan Stewart, Nazrul Nazari, Safuwan Baharudin, Hariss Harun, Anumanthan Kumar, Ikhsan Fandi, Shah Shahiran, Glenn Kweh.