Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
Club Brugge face Atlético Madrid in the UCL knockout playoff first leg in Belgium. Brugge bank on home energy, while Simeone’s side looks to dominate with defensive strength and star power.
UEFA Champions League action heads to Belgium as the Jan Breydelstadion will host the first leg of the knockout playoff. Club Brugge will be up against La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid. Both sides are keen to gain proper momentum and move ahead in the tournament. Expect a properly balanced duel between the two sides.
Club Brugge would be determined to continue their resilience in the tournament after putting up a solid performance in the league phase. Proper control and ball possession would be key for the hosts as they would face a very solid defensive unit in Atletico.
Brugge would also look to channel the energy from its home crowd and display significant attacking intent in leg one of two in the play-off.
Three-time UCL finalists Atletico Madrid would be relying on its impeccable defensive solidity. The La Liga side remains a favourite to win the fixture. Diego Simeone's side possesses proper star power, with stars like Giuliano Simeone and Antoine Griezmann.
ATM would be keen to display dominance and establish momentumin the competition to establish itself a place among Europe's elite football clubs.
Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 01:30 AM IST.
Where Will The Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Brugge, Belgium
How To Watch The Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How To Watch The Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
