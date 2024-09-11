Published 06:45 IST, September 11th 2024
Colombia edges defending champion Argentina 2-1 in South American World Cup qualifiers
James Rodríguez scored from the penalty spot to seal Colombia’s 2-1 win over defending champion Argentina on Tuesday in a South American World Cup qualifier.Injured Argentina star Lionel Messi didn’t play in Barranquilla in what was the first match between the teams since the Copa America final.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
James Rodriguez | Image: AP
