Published 10:47 IST, July 16th 2024
Colombia’s Soccer Federation President and Son Among 27 Arrested in Chaos at Copa America Final
Police say Colombia’s soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia.
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A man is detained by police outside the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia Sunday, July 14. 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
10:47 IST, July 16th 2024