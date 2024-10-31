Published 11:26 IST, October 31st 2024
CONCACAF Gold Cup final to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6
The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6.CONCACAF announced the site on Wednesday. In September, it said 14 sites in 11 areas will be used for the tournament, which starts June 14.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NRG Stadium is seen before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in Houston | Image: AP
Advertisement
11:26 IST, October 31st 2024