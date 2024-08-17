sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 14:16 IST, August 17th 2024

Conor Gallagher back at Chelsea and waiting for 'solution' to tie up $42.5M move to Atletico Madrid

England midfielder Conor Gallagher has returned to Chelsea and is training alone at the club after issues arose in completing his move to Atletico Madrid.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Connor Gallagher duels for the ball with Nathan Collins during a Premier league Match
Connor Gallagher duels for the ball with Nathan Collins during a Premier league Match | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:16 IST, August 17th 2024