Published 14:16 IST, August 17th 2024
Conor Gallagher back at Chelsea and waiting for 'solution' to tie up $42.5M move to Atletico Madrid
England midfielder Conor Gallagher has returned to Chelsea and is training alone at the club after issues arose in completing his move to Atletico Madrid.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Connor Gallagher duels for the ball with Nathan Collins during a Premier league Match | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:16 IST, August 17th 2024