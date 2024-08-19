sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections | MUDA Scam |

Published 10:44 IST, August 19th 2024

Antonio Conte has work to do after Napoli 'melted like snow in the sun' at Verona

Antonio Conte has a lot of work to do. Conte became Napoli’s fifth coach in little more than a year when he was hired in June.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte gives instructions from the sidelines during the English Premier League soccer match in London, England | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:44 IST, August 19th 2024