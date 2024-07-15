sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:39 IST, July 15th 2024

Copa America Final: Argentina Become 16-Time Champs as Martinez Scores to Get a 1-0 Lead vs Colombia

Argentina are the Copa America Champions after defeating Colombia by 1-0 in extra time. They will lift the title for the record 16th time this year.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Argentina
Players of Argentina celebrate with the trophy after defeating Colombia in the Copa America final soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
09:53 IST, July 15th 2024