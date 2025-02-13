Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi, Achieves Immaculate Feat To Round Up Brilliant 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has hogged the limelight again. The Al Nassr star hasn't shown any restraints and has been scoring goals for fun.

Cristoiano Ronaldo Tops Another Elite List

Age hasn't been a problem for the 40-year-old who is still going strong. The former Manchester United forward has once again topped the list of highest-paid athletes in 2024.

As per Sportico, the Portugues star pocketed a whopping $260 million last year. $215 million happens to be his salary as a part of his lucrative contract with the Saudi Pro League side while he raked up the remaining $45 million through various endorsements. Ronaldo has a number of multi-million contract deals with the likes of Nike while he also has his own brand CR7 which also contributes to a major portion of his income.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is in the second place. There is a distant gap between the first and second places as Curry took home $153.8 million last year. His salary in the NBA stands at $53.8 million only while he earned from endorsement deals to the tune of $100 million, more than double that of Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi is Nowhere Near To Cristiano Ronaldo

Former world heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is third with an estimated $147 million in earnings last year. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is nowhere near his archrival as he earned $135 million in 2024. The Argentina World Cup winner brought in $75 million from endorsements. much higher than his compatriot Ronaldo.

LA Lakers star LeBron James rounds off the top five with an income of $133.2 million. Neymar, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe are the other notable footballers who managed to breach the top ten. The top 100 highest-paid athletes almost shared an eyewatering $6.2 billion among them.