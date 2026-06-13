Cristiano Ronaldo Brushes Off Fitness Doubts Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Haven't You Been Watching?'

Legendary footballer and Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has brushed off concerns about his fitness ahead of their opening fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Portugal national team has been training at Cidade do Futebol in Lisbon. The Seleção arrived in Florida for the World Cup on Saturday, June 13. Before departing Lisbon, Ronaldo acted as the team’s spokesperson, addressing the media with confidence.

Ronaldo is set to make history as he prepares to play in his sixth FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Portugal To Focus On Good Start Before Talking About Title Hopes

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Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On His Fitness Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026

When asked about his fitness, the 41‑year‑old replied that he was feeling good and emphasised the special nature of the tournament.

“With a lot of joy, we know that the World Cup is always a special competition, just like the Euros, so we go with high hopes. Physically? I’m good, haven’t you been watching the matches?” Ronaldo said, as quoted by Goal.com.

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Asked whether Portugal should be considered among the favourites, Ronaldo said the team currently boasts one of its strongest generations.

“We will only know at the end. It is a very good generation, but there are factors we cannot control, such as the games themselves — winning or not winning is the most important point. I believe this is a generation that will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people,” he added.

He admitted that the pre‑tournament preparations had been exhausting.

“It was tiring because we worked hard. In the matches, victories prevailed, but the most important thing is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first match. After that, when things start getting tough, that’s when we’ll see the true champions. It will depend on many factors. I am very positive that things will go well. The important thing is to finish first in the group, and after that, it’s game by game, step by step, calmly gaining confidence and finding our rhythm,” he further added.

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