Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed the incident that led to his suspension from a Saudi Pro League game, labeling it as a "misunderstanding" while expressing a commitment to personal growth. The Al Nassr and Portugal captain received a one-match ban from the Saudi Arabia Football Federation for allegedly making an obscene gesture towards rival fans following his team's 3-2 victory over Al Shabab on February 25.

Also Read: Real Madrid regains 7-point lead over Girona in Spanish league after routing Celta Vigo

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his ban

Cristiano Ronaldo, aged 39, served the suspension, missing his team's subsequent league fixture, a 4-4 draw with Al Hazm. Speaking at a news conference, Ronaldo addressed the incident, stating, "What occurred was a misunderstanding. While I always uphold respect for the cultures of all nations, appearances can sometimes be misleading."

Advertisement

"Sometimes the passion of the game leads us to make some mistakes, but everyone makes mistakes. Whenever I make them, I don't do it on purpose. Every day I try to be a better man."

“What I can promise is that I am a player who gives everything on the field, a player with passion, a player who always wants to win. I'm a player who doesn't like to see people doing unsportsmanlike things ... I am happy to be in Saudi Arabia and happy to represent Al Nassr.”

Advertisement

This wasn't the first time the former Real Madrid star encountered hostility in Saudi Arabia, having been subjected to taunts from rival fans chanting Lionel Messi's name.

Following Ronaldo's gesture, a disciplinary committee not only imposed a one-match ban but also levied a substantial fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to be paid to the Saudi Football Federation. An additional fine of 20,000 riyals was mandated to be paid to Al-Shabab to cover the costs associated with filing the complaint. The committee underscored that their decision is final and not open to appeal.

Advertisement

Also Read: Liverpool and Man City draw 1-1 in thrilling Premier League clash at Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo complied with the ban and settled the fines, yet his team could only secure a draw in the subsequent match against Al Hazm. Currently, Al Nassr occupies the second position in the league table, trailing behind Al-Hilal by a margin of 12 points.

Advertisement