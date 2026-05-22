Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Al-Nassr After Lifting Maiden Saudi Pro League Title: 'Means So Much To Us'

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo expressed delight at winning his maiden Saudi Pro League (SPL) title through his social media posts. Ronaldo, who helped Al Nassr clinch their 11th league title after scoring twice in a dominant 4-1 victory over Damac on Friday night, said the win means so much to him and the club.



Taking to Instagram after Al Nassr's win, Ronaldo said, “It means so much to us YALLA NASSR!” In another post, Ronaldo wrote "CHAMPIONS!!!!!" in the caption.



Al Nassr also celebrated the victory through a post on Instagram. The club's social media handle uploaded a video of Ronaldo beating a drum in delight. The caption of the post reads “The joy of victory. A whole season we were celebrating together. Today our leader is led by our festive. Usually, he leads the celebrations. Tonight, he is the celebration.”



Al Nassr clinched the title on the final matchday of the season, finishing ahead of arch-rivals Al Hilal. The triumph also marked the club's first league title since Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia in January 2023. While Ronaldo scored a brace, former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also found the net in the title-winning clash.



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, has now scored more than 100 goals for Al Nassr across three seasons in Saudi Arabia. With the latest success, Ronaldo added another major trophy to his illustrious career and completed domestic league title triumphs across Portugal, England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

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The Saudi Pro League title becomes Ronaldo's second trophy with Al Nassr, following the club's Arab Club Champions Cup triumph in 2023, where they defeated rivals Al Hilal 2-1 in the final. Ronaldo scored twice in that final as well, helping Al Nassr secure the regional title. However, this is not a FIFA-sanctioned title.

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