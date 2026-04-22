Cristiano Ronaldo Jr To Follow Father's Footsteps, Al Nassr Consider Promoting Portugal Legend's Son To Senior Team

Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr are reportedly considering a sensational move to promote Cristiano Ronaldo's son to the senior squad, potentially setting up a historic father-son pairing next season.



According to Al Weeam, as quoted by Goal.com, the 15-year-old has been making a strong impression in the club's youth system and is being lined up for a possible inclusion in the first-team setup ahead of the next campaign.



The teenager has already been part of several elite academies worldwide, having followed his father's career path through clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United before arriving in Saudi Arabia.



At just 15, a promotion would reflect significant confidence in his development, both physically and technically.



The Portugal legend, who remains the central figure of the Al Nassr side at 41, is believed to be motivated by the idea of sharing the pitch with his son--a long-cherished personal dream. The club is expected to evaluate the youngster's readiness at the end of the season before making a final call.



While Ronaldo continues to chase his historic 1,000 career strikes, having his son assist one or more of those goals would provide a fairy tale ending to an already storied career.



The hype surrounding Ronaldo Jr is backed by staggering statistics that suggest he has inherited his father's relentless eye for goal.



As per Goal.com, as quoted by The Sun, the 15-year-old has netted 58 goals in just 23 matches for Juve's U-9 side and has maintained that form in the Gulf state, scoring 56 goals in 27 games for the Al-Nassr U-15 team.



However, a step up to senior football in the Saudi Pro League would mark a major leap, given the physical and competitive demands of the professional game.



Meanwhile, Ronaldo moved one step closer to the historic 1000-goal milestone by netting his 969th career goal, leading Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-0 victory over Al-Wasl in the quarter-finals and sealing their place in the AFC Champions League Two semi-finals.



Al-Nassr delivered a dominant performance from start to finish, combining attacking sharpness with midfield control to overwhelm their opponents. The breakthrough arrived early, with Ronaldo striking in the 11th minute.