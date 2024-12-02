Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Charge As Saudi-Clubs Dominate AFC Champions League Elite

Saudi Arabian football teams have attracted a lot of global football stars to join their ranks and it includes some of the best players in the world such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr and several others. Apart from the Saudi Pro League, Saudi clubs have also been participating in the currently ongoing Asian Champions League otherwise known as the AFC Champions League Elite and have been dominating the western zone part of the tournament.

Saudi Clubs Dominating AFC Champions League Elite

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez and Aleksandar Mitrovic, Saudi Arabian clubs are dominating the western zone of the AFC Champions League Elite but, in the east, Japan is on top with Chinese clubs bouncing back after a difficult period.

Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are first, second and third in the western zone group, the 24 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of 12, and are already guaranteed a place in the Round of 16.

Al-Nassr will be in action in the AFC Champions League Elite tonight when they take on Al Sadd. As for second placed Al-Hilal, they will be playing against Al-Gharafa SC tomorrow night.

‘Similar To The UEFA Champions League’: Al Hilal Boss Jorge Jesus

It has not been easy however. Like the European version, Asia’s top tier tournament has expanded the number of group stage games from six to eight putting extra demands on even the cashed-up Saudi Arabian clubs.

“The tournament is very difficult, it is similar to the UEFA Champions League,” said Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus. “If we want to succeed, we must manage in the required manner. Pressure and fatigue are the fate of big clubs that compete in all tournaments and we are up to the task.”