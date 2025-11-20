Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Donald Trump At White House, Gets Golden Key From US President

Cristiano Ronaldo was the main attraction during US President Donald Trump's highly anticipated dinner to honour Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Ronaldo was present on the occasion with his partner Georgina and later he was seen posing with the US President at his Oval Office.

Cristiano Ronaldo Met Donald Trump At White House

The dinner also had powerful people, with the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk, and Ronaldo was spotted sitting near the front of the East Room. Donald Trump, in his speech, mentioned that his son Barron is a huge fan of the footballer. “Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more, now, just the fact that I introduced you."

Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia connection is pretty evident as he currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The 40-year-old extended his stay at the club for two more years and recently became a football billionaire.

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanked Donald Trump For Hospitality

Later, Ronaldo posted a photo of him and Georgina with US President Trump at the Oval Office. Ronaldo was seen holding a symbolic golden key and thanked the USA President for his hospitality. He said, “Thank you Mr President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace.”

Portugal have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which means Ronaldo will be seen playing on US soil for the last time as he confirmed he won't feature for his country any more in the tournament.