Al-Hilal will face Al-Nassr in tonight's highly anticipated Riyadh Season Cup final at 11:30 p.m. at Kingdom Arena. This event offers a competitive matchup between two top-tier clubs from the Saudi Pro League, enthralling viewers with exciting football play. As both sides compete for victory, football fans can expect an exciting show of ability and competition in this friendly tournament final as the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is anticipated to return from his calf injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously trolls Al Hilal's manager ahead of their match

Turki Al-Sheikh, the Saudi Chairman of the General Authority of Entertainment, revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's self-assured statement to Jorge Jesus before ‌ the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match in the Riyadh Season Cup. Al-Sheikh set up a meeting between Al Hilal's coach Jesus and Al Nassr's striker Ronaldo ahead of their matchup in the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday, February 8. Al-Sheikh said, after considering the exchange (as cited by CristianoXtra on X):

“In my meeting with Jorge Jesus and Cristiano, Jesus said, ‘We will win against Al Nassr with 3 goals'. Cristiano responded by saying, 'In the PlayStation, you will win by 3'.”

When Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal met in the Arab Cup of Champions final earlier this season last year, the Knights of Najd prevailed 2-1, mostly due to an incredible brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, who went on to win his first trophy with his Middle East club. Nevertheless, Jorge Jesus' team defeated Al Nassr 3-0 in their last meeting in the Saudi Pro League earlier in the season.

Regarding Ronaldo, he is presently recuperating from an injury to his calf. The Portugal captain, who missed the team's previous game against Inter Miami, is finally healthy and prepared to face Al-Hilal. In their most recent match, on February 1, Al-Nassr easily defeated Inter Miami 6-0, while on January 29, Al-Hilal defeated the Lionel Messi-led team by a slim margin of 4-3.

Jorge Jesus made a huge statement about Cristiano Ronaldo

In the middle of the fierce competition between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus acknowledged the legendary position of his countryman in the world of football and showed his profound appreciation for Cristiano Ronaldo. Jesus stressed the importance of his team's next game against Al-Nassr. As reported by Nassrzone on X, he said before the derby:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-class player, and he has done a lot in his football career, but professionalism in Saudi Arabia has become an important thing, and we must reflect a positive image of Saudi sports in front of Al Nassr.”