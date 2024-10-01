sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:34 IST, October 1st 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo scores winning goal for Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League Elite

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed Al-Nassr’s opening 1-1 draw against Al-Shorta of Iraq two weeks ago because of a viral infection. On Monday, he had a goal ruled out for offside, but his shot into the top corner with 14 minutes remaining in Riyadh proved to be decisive.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: @AlNassrFC_EN
06:34 IST, October 1st 2024