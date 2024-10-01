Published 06:34 IST, October 1st 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo scores winning goal for Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League Elite
Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed Al-Nassr’s opening 1-1 draw against Al-Shorta of Iraq two weeks ago because of a viral infection. On Monday, he had a goal ruled out for offside, but his shot into the top corner with 14 minutes remaining in Riyadh proved to be decisive.
