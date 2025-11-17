Updated 17 November 2025 at 10:14 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Create New FIFA World Cup Record As Portugal Demolish Armenia In WC Qualifiers
Portugal defeated Armenia 9-1 to storm into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the Armenia game as he was shown a red card during Portugal's previous WC qualifier game against Ireland
Portugal produced a perfect performance as they defeated Armenia 9-1 to storm into the FIFA World Cup that will be played next year. Portugal were wary about the fact that a win in the Armenia clash was important for them as a loss would've made it harder for them to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
After a shocking and heartbreaking loss against Ireland in their previous World Cup qualifier game, Portugal went all-guns blazing and left Armenia clueless and begging for answers. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the clash as he was shown the red card during Portugal's qualifier clash against Ireland.
Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Record Sixth World Cup Appearance
Cristiano Ronaldo will have another shot at winning the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo, undoubtedly has had a legendary career and has accomplished everything, but the FIFA World Cup has continued to elude him and next year will be his final chance to win the coveted trophy. Alongside reigning World Cup champion Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is set for his sixth appearance in the prestigious tournament.
Both Messi and Ronaldo, players who have dominated the sport for more than fifteen years now, will surpass German great Lothar Matthäus who has played five World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euros in 2016 and also has two Nations League titles with Portugal, but the World Cup will be his final frontier and there is nothing better than bidding the game goodbye with the World Cup trophy in his hands.
Portugal came awfully close to winning the World Cup in 2022, but they were left stunned by Morocco who defeated them 1-0 in the quarter-finals. Portugal will now want to give their best shot and win the trophy for Cristiano.
Ronaldo Likely To Miss Portugal's First World Cup Game
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be 41 by the time Portugal open their FIFA World Cup campaign. Ronaldo visibly lost his cool during Portugal's qualifier game against Ireland and was shown the red card. Courtesy of the events that unfolded in the Portugal vs Ireland game, Ronaldo might very well miss Portugal's opening game in the FIFA World Cup next year.
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 10:14 IST