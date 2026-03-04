Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Huge Setback! Portuguese Striker Suffers Injury Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Al Majmaah [Saudi Arabia]: Al-Nassr have been hit with an injury to their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the star football player suffered a hamstring injury during their recent Saudi Pro League match against Al-Fayha on Sunday, according to Goal.com.

The Saudi club confirmed Ronaldo's injury on Tuesday, stating that he has begun his recovery.

In an official statement, Al-Nassr said: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day.”

Advertisement

While the club provided information about the injury, they did not specify a timeline for his return to action.

The 41-year-old forward had to leave the field late in the game against Al-Fayha, clearly in pain.

Advertisement

Although the Saudi side claimed all three points, it was a frustrating night for the Portuguese forward, who had earlier missed a penalty in the 12th minute. He signalled to the bench and was substituted by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 81st minute.

The setback comes at a pivotal moment as Al-Nassr look to protect their small lead atop the Saudi Pro League points table.

The league's top scorer for Al-Nassr with 21 goals to his name this season, Ronaldo now faces uncertainty over upcoming matches.

Al-Nassr are set to play Neom SC and Al-Khaleej in March, while Ronaldo's participation in Portugal's international friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT later this month is also in doubt.

Notably, Ronaldo's injury also raises concerns over the star footballer's fitness ahead of the FIFA 2026 tournament, which is set to run from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.