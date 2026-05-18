Croatia Name FIFA World Cup Squad With Luka Modric Set For His Fifth Tournament

Luka Modric was included in Croatia's squad on Monday and is set to play in his fifth FIFA World Cup. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man roster also featuring Ivan Perisic, who has scored in the past three tournaments.

Modric broke his cheekbone last month, but the Croatia captain is expected to be fit when Croatia kicks off its World Cup campaign against England on June 17. It also plays Panama and Ghana in Group L .

The 40-year-old Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 — ending the long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He made his international debut in 2006 and is the most capped Croatian player with 196 international appearances. He could hit the 200-cap milestone at the World Cup.

Dalic's squad does not lack experience. It also includes goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, defender Josko Gvardiol, midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pasalic, as well as Andrej Kramaric.

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Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final, losing to France, and finished third at the 2022 tournament. In addition to the 26-player squad, Dalic also named seven stand-by players.

Croatia FIFA World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur.

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Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk.

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic.