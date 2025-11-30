Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Premier League action returns to Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace hosts Manchester United in a crucial fixture. The European qualification hangs by a thread for both sides, and they will be on the hunt for a crucial win in the upcoming fixture.

Crystal Palace and Manchester United have vastly different styles of play, and it will be a battle of tactics when the two Premier League sides collide. Palace's defensive unit is in solid shape, and their counter-attacking has been good as well.

United, on the other hand, will focus primarily on midfield play and may bank on its possession-based strategy. Managers Ruben Amorim and Oliver Glasner have a mighty task at hand.

Crystal Palace is unbeaten at Selhurst Park in the past 12 matches and has been in red-hot form. They will be aiming to exploit the opposition's vulnerability in the upcoming competition.

Manager Oliver Glasner has stars like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze who hold the capacity to breach through defences. The club has instilled resilience and discipline, which will be key for them in the upcoming fixture.

Manchester United has certain aspects which they need to be worried about. The Red Devils are coming off a narrow 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League. Ahead of that, United were on a five-match win streak.

Inconsistency concerns have swarmed the team after their recent defeat, but they look determined to push through and elevate their standing in the points table.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Where will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Selhurst Park, London, England.

What time will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 05:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 05:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match?