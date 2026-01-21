Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match In India?

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Damac FC will lock horns against Al Nassr FC in the upcoming Saudi Pro League 2025-26 fixture, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, on Wednesday, January 21.

The match between Damac FC and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 11 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other 12 times, out of which Al Nassr clinched nine games, and Damac FC sealed one game. Meanwhile, two matches ended in a draw. The last time these two teams faced was in April 2025, when Al Nassr clinched a 3-2 victory over Damac FC.

Damac FC clinched just one win in their previous five matches and conceded two defeats. Meanwhile, shared points in two fixtures. They are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha on January 17. Damac FC hold the 16th place on the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 standings with 11 points from 15 matches.

On the other hand, Al Nassr managed to seal just one game in their previous five games and conceded two defeats. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. They are coming into this match after a 3-2 win over Al Shabab on January 17. Al Nassr hold the third place on the standings with 34 points from 15 matches.

Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match will take place on Wednesday, January 21.

Where will the Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026, match take place?

The Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 will take place at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match start?

The Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match will start at 11 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match?

The Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 11 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match?