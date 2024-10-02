sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:42 IST, October 2nd 2024

De Jong returns to action with Barcelona after ankle injury

Frenkie de Jong made his long-awaited return to Barcelona on Tuesday after being sidelined for nearly five months because of an ankle injury.The Dutch midfielder replaced Lamine Yamal in the 75th minute of Barcelona's 5-0 rout of Young Boys in the Champions League.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Frenkie de Jong
Frenkie de Jong reacts after sustaining an injury during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium | Image: AP
