De Jong returns to action with Barcelona after ankle injury
Frenkie de Jong made his long-awaited return to Barcelona on Tuesday after being sidelined for nearly five months because of an ankle injury.The Dutch midfielder replaced Lamine Yamal in the 75th minute of Barcelona's 5-0 rout of Young Boys in the Champions League.
Frenkie de Jong reacts after sustaining an injury during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium | Image: AP
