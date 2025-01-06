Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch The Copa Del Rey Match In India, UK & US?

Players of Real Madrid react after Valencia's Hugo Duro scored his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Mestalla stadium | Image: AP Photo

Real Madrid will be back in action as they aim to secure a spot in the final 16 stages of the Copa del Rey. In an away fixture, they will be facing fourth-tier side, Deportiva Minera. Madrid are the favourites while entering the match and look to be back in form. However, they would miss out on Vinicius Jr. as they make the trip to Minera. Vini would be serving a suspension after his red card against Valencia. Other superstars like Carvajal, Alaba, and Militao are also sidelined, and Carlo Ancelotti needs to shuffle the squad for the fixture. On the other hand, Deportiva Minera has had a steady performance and has enjoyed a consistent performance in their league. They aim to give Los Blancos a tough time as they pay a visit to Minera. Ahead of the beginning of the Copa del Rey fixture, take a look at all the details you need to know for the round of 32 match-up.

Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Know All Details For The Copa del Rey RO32 Fixture

When will the Copa Dey Rey match between Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid take place?

The Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid match will take place on Monday, January 06th, 2025. The kick-off time is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the Copa Dey Rey match between Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid take place?

The Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid match will take place at the Estadio Cartagonova in Cartagena, Spain.

How To Watch The Copa Dey Rey match between Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Live Telecast In India?

Unfortunately, the Copa del Rey match between Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid will not have a live telecast in India.

How To Watch The Copa Dey Rey match between Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Copa del Rey match between Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid via the FanCode app and website.