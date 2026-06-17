Detained By US Customs 2 Weeks Ago, Aymen Hussein Scores For Iraq On His FIFA World Cup Debut

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was delayed on the way to his first FIFA World Cup. He still made the best of his tournament debut.

Earlier this month, it wasn’t clear whether Hussein would be able to compete in the tournament after he and another member of the team’s traveling party were detained for several hours coming through U.S. customs in Chicago.

Two weeks later, Hussein scored the second World Cup goal in his country’s history during Iraq’s 4-1 loss to Norway on Tuesday.

Hussein also had a late own-goal, but Iraq coach Graham Arnold took only positives out of his star’s effort.

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“I’d rather remember his performance and the way he’s played,” Arnold said. “He’s had quite a few injures during the season. For him to get through 90 minutes. ... He’s the type of player that’s very difficult to control in the box. I’m very proud of him.”

Norway took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute on a sliding goal by Erling Haaland. Nine minutes later, Hussein energized a sizable contingent of white-clad Iraqi fans amid a sea of Norwegian red at Gillette Stadium.

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Amir Alammari corralled a ball on the baseline halfway between the left corner and the goal and fired a cross. It eluded Norway’s defenders, allowing Hussein to punch a clean header that bounced under the hand of diving goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Iraq is playing in its second World Cup and first in 40 years.

Hussein appeared deflated as he shook hands with Norway’s players afterward, but his teammates were proud of the lift — however momentary — his goal provided to a team that came in as a heavy underdog.

“It’s a proud moment for him,” defender Hussein Ali said. “But, of course, the end result, it’s hard to celebrate a goal like that. But we’re on to the next game.”

Setting aside Hussein’s difficulties in customs, Arnold said the team’s experience leading up to Tuesday’s match has been positive.

“FIFA, even the U.S., it’s not about politics — it’s about football,” he said. “The way we’ve been treated has been first class.”

Arnold said his team’s effort Tuesday bodes well heading into Monday’s match against France in Philadelphia.