Durand Cup Group F, Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT HIGHLIGHTS: Diamond Harbour Thrash BSFFT, Clinch Dominating 8-1 Victory

Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT HIGHLIGHTS: Diamond Harbour FC sealed a stunning 8-1 victory over BSF FT in the Group B clash of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, on Friday, August 1st. Throughout the game, it was the Diamond Harbour players who dominated the play. The BSF FT were sluggish from the beginning. In the 90 minutes, BSF FT got a consolation goal.

Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT HIGHLIGHTS: From the very first second, it was the Diamond Harbour FC who got the upper hand over BSF FT after scoring the first goal at one minute and 15 seconds from Clayton Silva. BSF FT were sloppy throughout the game and failed to mark their position. In the end, Diamond Harbour clinched an 8-1 triumph over BSF FT at Kishore Bharati Krirangan.