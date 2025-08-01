Durand Cup Group F, Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT HIGHLIGHTS: Diamond Harbour Thrash BSFFT, Clinch Dominating 8-1 Victory

Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT HIGHLIGHTS: Diamond Harbour FC sealed a stunning 8-1 victory over BSF FT in the Group B clash of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, on Friday, August 1st. Throughout the game, it was the Diamond Harbour players who dominated the play. The BSF FT were sluggish from the beginning. In the 90 minutes, BSF FT got a consolation goal.
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Brazilian striker Clayton Silva scored from a stunner outside the box. 90+3' DHFC 8-1 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: It is Kishori who scored the consolation goal for the BSFFT in the 90 minutes of the game. 90' DHFC 7-1 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: A hat-trick came in for Clayton Silva. This game has been one-sided now. BSF FT are not even trying to fight back. 71' DHFC 7-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: After a poor defending from BSF FT, Joby Justin scored his first goal of the match from a header. During the corner kick, BSF FT have failed to mark Justin in the box, who took advantage of it. 67' DHFC 6-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Captain Joby Justin could have given Diamond Harbour a six-goal lead in the ongoing match. However, his header hit the crossbar. 62' DHFC 5-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Horrible defending from BSFFT backline. Paul Ramfangzauva took advantage of the poor defending from their opposition and got the back of the net after scoring from inside the box. 55' DHFC 5-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: After a goal fest in the first half, the referee has resumed the play of the second half. 45' DHFC 4-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Diamond Harbour players have taken control of the match from the very first second. BSFFT are finding it hard to stand tall against Diamond Harbours. Majcen and Clayton got the back of the net so far to give Diamond Harbour a four-goal lead. HT. DHFC 4-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: The fourth referee has given three minutes of added time after the end of the first 45 minutes. 45' DHFC 4-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: With five minutes left for the first half, Diamond Harbour have already taken a four-goal lead in the match over BSF FT. Diamond Harbour players have taken full control over their opposition. Luka Majcen scored from a 1:1 chance, a beautiful assist from Clayton Silva. 39' DHFC 4-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Clayton Silva scored from a stunner from inside the box. There were BSF FT players inside the box; however, they failed to make a block. Diamond Harbour are dominating over BSF FT. 36' DHFC 3-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Diamond Harbour players are looking forward to getting more goals in the game, as the goal difference might help them later in the tournament in the Group B standings. However, BSF FT have solidified their defence lineup. 33' DHFC 2-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: BSF FT came close to getting a breakthrough after a beautiful play on the left wing. However, the cross was cleared by the Diamond Harbour defenders without any problem. 26' DHFC 2-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: BSF FT players are trying hard to hold their position and play possession football. 24' DHFC 2-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: From the early minutes of the match, Diamond Harbour have taken control of the match. BSF FT players are struggling to mark the opposition. 11' DHFC 2-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Luka Majcen helped double their lead in just seven minutes of the match. Diamond Harbour are booming with confidence. 7' DHFC 2-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Diamond Harbour got a perfect start in the game as Clayton Silva gave them an early lead against BSF FT. In just one minute and 15 seconds, Silva got the back of the net in their first attack of the match. 1' DHFC 1-0 BSFFT
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: The match between Diamond Harbour FC and BSF FT has kicked off at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, on Friday, August 1st.
Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Live Score: Here's the Group B standings at the 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025.
Diamond Harbour have been promoted to the I-League after winning the I-League 2 title and will be adamant to make their presence felt on this stage.
The live telecast of the Durand Cup will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
The Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Duyrand Cup match will start at 7 PM IST.
Diamond Harboud FC will try to maintain their momentum when they face BSF FT in the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday.