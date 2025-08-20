Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 20 August 2025 at 21:22 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-final Highlights: DHFC 2-1 EBFC at Full Time

Get all Highlights from the Durand Cup Semi Final 2 between Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC, hosted at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Diamond Harbour FC and BSF FT players in action at Durand Cup 2025
Diamond Harbour FC beat East Bengal FC in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Highlights: East Bengal's Durand Cup 2025 campaign came to an end when they were shocked 2-1 by Diamond Harbour FC in a hard-fought Bengal derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The game saw a massive upset, as EBFC were the clear favourites against upstarts DHFC. 

Live Blog

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Highlights: Mikel Kortazar scored from a bicycle kick in the 66th minute but Anwar Ali equalised just a minute later from kick-off. But Joby Justin found a winner for DHFC in the 83rd minute and they managed to hang on for their biggest win of the tournament yet.

20 August 2025 at 21:00 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Knock East Bengal Out!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Well well well, this is arguably the upset of the tournament! Diamond Harbour have knocked out East Bengal. Luka Majcen had a third goal ruled out for offside but it doesn't matter in the end. DHFC are in the final!

20 August 2025 at 20:55 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: DHFC Hang On Tight

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: This is no-frills football from DHFC, as they are looking to go long with their clearances whenever possible. EBFC are desperately attacking.

20 August 2025 at 20:51 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: 8 Mins Added On

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Oh this is big. East Bengal get an added 8 minutes to potentially find another goal. 

20 August 2025 at 20:45 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: DHFC ARE IN FRONT!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: GOAL! And Diamond Harbour are ahead again. East Bengal are stunned. This could be a winner!

20 August 2025 at 20:41 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Will Last 10 Mins Yield Winner?

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: We are into the last 10 minutes plus whatever time is added on. Will there be another goal?

20 August 2025 at 20:39 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: DHFC Continue to Show Heart

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Full credit to Diamond Harbour here, they have defended very well. And just as I type that, Miguel Figueira unleashes a beautiful left-footed shot that hits the post! So close…

20 August 2025 at 20:36 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Final 15 Mins to Go

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal are ramping up their attacking efforts with the final 15 minutes upon us. Can they find a winner?

20 August 2025 at 20:32 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Penalties Likely?

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour would have been thinking they can defend the lead out but East Bengal had other ideas. Will it be penalties to decide this?

20 August 2025 at 20:29 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: TWO GOALS IN ONE MINUTE!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: GOAL! Diamond Harbour take the lead courtesy a Mikel Kortazar bicycle kick, but East Bengal equalise from kick off as Anwar Ali takes a nice long shot that goes into goal! Wow! What a match.

20 August 2025 at 20:25 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Another Missed Diamantakos Chance

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamantakos has a good chance from a direct free-kick close to the goal but his cheeky shot is straight at the goalkeeper.

20 August 2025 at 20:20 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: DHFC Hang On Tight... But Only Just!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour are living dangerously and need another goalline clearance to prevent a certain goal!

20 August 2025 at 20:15 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: EBFC Miss Again!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Dimitrios Diamantakos misses a sitter! He was heading towards goal from less than 6 yards out and it goes wide. Oh that could be a costly miss

20 August 2025 at 20:10 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: A Familiar Pattern Emerges

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: It is again East Bengal who are looking to dominate the ball whereas Diamond Harbour are keen to defend as deep as possible.

20 August 2025 at 20:06 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Second Half Underway

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The second half of this Kolkata derby is underway! Can either team find a winner?

20 August 2025 at 19:49 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Goalless at Half-time

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Nope, neither of the teams can find a goal and it is goalless at half-time. It has been some half but a goal is all that is lacking.

20 August 2025 at 19:46 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: 2 Mins Added Time

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: We are into added time in the first half, of which there will be 2 minutes. Can any team find a goal?

20 August 2025 at 19:40 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Another Chance Goes Begging

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Oh so close for East Bengal! A cross is whipped in and the resulting header goes wide of the post. So nearly a goal…

20 August 2025 at 19:39 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Both Teams Eye Opener

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The ultra-attacking nature of the game has not gone away but it remains a goalless affair as things stand.

20 August 2025 at 19:30 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: An Enthralling 30 Mins

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The first half an hour of this game has been fairly entertaining, with the only thing really lacking being a goal. 

20 August 2025 at 19:24 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: DHFC Hit The Bar!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Oh my, that was so close! Another DHFC counterattack leads to a good chance being fashioned but the resulting shot hits the bar. So so nearly…

20 August 2025 at 19:20 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: A Back and Forth, Open Game

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The match has become very open as both sides launch attack after attack. No goals yet, but surely it is a matter of time!

20 August 2025 at 19:15 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Go Close!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: A collective gasp goes up in the crowd as East Bengal go very close to scoring, but the ball creeps just wide.

20 August 2025 at 19:10 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Fight Back

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Now the underdogs Diamond Harbour are beginning to find their groove in the game just a little, getting in a nice counterattack.

20 August 2025 at 19:05 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Attack Early

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The early goings of the game has been all East Bengal. Diamond Harbour are forced to defend deep as of right now.

20 August 2025 at 19:00 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Kick-off in Kolkata

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: And we are underway! Who wins this - East Bengal or Diamond Harbour? We shall see soon.

20 August 2025 at 18:50 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Playing XIs Out!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Here is how both Diamond Harbour FC and East Bengal FC line up for the must-win clash!

20 August 2025 at 18:45 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Check Out Video Preview

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: With kick-off now less than a quarter of an hour away, check out this nice little video preview of the match courtesy the tournament organisers.

20 August 2025 at 18:41 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: How DHFC See Game vs EBFC

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC head coach Kibu Vicuna is confident ahead of the high-voltage clash. He said, "We are playing against one of the best team in India in Durand semifinals. East Bengal are a strong side with quality players, and they have just beaten the champions, but football is played on the pitch, not on paper. They have very good international players and they’re doing really well. But we have shown throughout this tournament that we can compete with anyone."

20 August 2025 at 18:38 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: EBFC Coach Wary of DHFC

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon isn't taking Diamond Harbour FC lightly. In the pre-match press conference, he said, "They are debutants, but they play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous. There is no time for complacency."

20 August 2025 at 18:35 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Players Arrive For Big Clash

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The squads of both East Bengal and Diamond Harbour have arrived in the stadium for the big clash.

20 August 2025 at 18:24 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Kolkata Buzzing For Big Clash

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The second Durand Cup 2025 semi-final takes place in Kolkata and both sets of fans are buzzing for the derby!

20 August 2025 at 18:18 IST

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: It is semi-final 2 of the Durand Cup 2025 and East Bengal will take on Diamond Harbour in a local derby. Follow along for live updates.

Published By : Shayne Dias

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 18:19 IST

