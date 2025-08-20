Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-final Highlights: DHFC 2-1 EBFC at Full Time

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC head coach Kibu Vicuna is confident ahead of the high-voltage clash. He said, "We are playing against one of the best team in India in Durand semifinals. East Bengal are a strong side with quality players, and they have just beaten the champions, but football is played on the pitch, not on paper. They have very good international players and they’re doing really well. But we have shown throughout this tournament that we can compete with anyone."