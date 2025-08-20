Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-final Highlights: DHFC 2-1 EBFC at Full Time

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Highlights: East Bengal's Durand Cup 2025 campaign came to an end when they were shocked 2-1 by Diamond Harbour FC in a hard-fought Bengal derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The game saw a massive upset, as EBFC were the clear favourites against upstarts DHFC.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Highlights: Mikel Kortazar scored from a bicycle kick in the 66th minute but Anwar Ali equalised just a minute later from kick-off. But Joby Justin found a winner for DHFC in the 83rd minute and they managed to hang on for their biggest win of the tournament yet.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Well well well, this is arguably the upset of the tournament! Diamond Harbour have knocked out East Bengal. Luka Majcen had a third goal ruled out for offside but it doesn't matter in the end. DHFC are in the final!
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: This is no-frills football from DHFC, as they are looking to go long with their clearances whenever possible. EBFC are desperately attacking.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Oh this is big. East Bengal get an added 8 minutes to potentially find another goal.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: GOAL! And Diamond Harbour are ahead again. East Bengal are stunned. This could be a winner!
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: We are into the last 10 minutes plus whatever time is added on. Will there be another goal?
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Full credit to Diamond Harbour here, they have defended very well. And just as I type that, Miguel Figueira unleashes a beautiful left-footed shot that hits the post! So close…
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal are ramping up their attacking efforts with the final 15 minutes upon us. Can they find a winner?
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour would have been thinking they can defend the lead out but East Bengal had other ideas. Will it be penalties to decide this?
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: GOAL! Diamond Harbour take the lead courtesy a Mikel Kortazar bicycle kick, but East Bengal equalise from kick off as Anwar Ali takes a nice long shot that goes into goal! Wow! What a match.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamantakos has a good chance from a direct free-kick close to the goal but his cheeky shot is straight at the goalkeeper.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour are living dangerously and need another goalline clearance to prevent a certain goal!
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Dimitrios Diamantakos misses a sitter! He was heading towards goal from less than 6 yards out and it goes wide. Oh that could be a costly miss
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: It is again East Bengal who are looking to dominate the ball whereas Diamond Harbour are keen to defend as deep as possible.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The second half of this Kolkata derby is underway! Can either team find a winner?
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Nope, neither of the teams can find a goal and it is goalless at half-time. It has been some half but a goal is all that is lacking.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: We are into added time in the first half, of which there will be 2 minutes. Can any team find a goal?
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Oh so close for East Bengal! A cross is whipped in and the resulting header goes wide of the post. So nearly a goal…
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The ultra-attacking nature of the game has not gone away but it remains a goalless affair as things stand.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The first half an hour of this game has been fairly entertaining, with the only thing really lacking being a goal.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Oh my, that was so close! Another DHFC counterattack leads to a good chance being fashioned but the resulting shot hits the bar. So so nearly…
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The match has become very open as both sides launch attack after attack. No goals yet, but surely it is a matter of time!
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: A collective gasp goes up in the crowd as East Bengal go very close to scoring, but the ball creeps just wide.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Now the underdogs Diamond Harbour are beginning to find their groove in the game just a little, getting in a nice counterattack.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The early goings of the game has been all East Bengal. Diamond Harbour are forced to defend deep as of right now.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: And we are underway! Who wins this - East Bengal or Diamond Harbour? We shall see soon.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Here is how both Diamond Harbour FC and East Bengal FC line up for the must-win clash!
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: With kick-off now less than a quarter of an hour away, check out this nice little video preview of the match courtesy the tournament organisers.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC head coach Kibu Vicuna is confident ahead of the high-voltage clash. He said, "We are playing against one of the best team in India in Durand semifinals. East Bengal are a strong side with quality players, and they have just beaten the champions, but football is played on the pitch, not on paper. They have very good international players and they’re doing really well. But we have shown throughout this tournament that we can compete with anyone."
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon isn't taking Diamond Harbour FC lightly. In the pre-match press conference, he said, "They are debutants, but they play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous. There is no time for complacency."
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The squads of both East Bengal and Diamond Harbour have arrived in the stadium for the big clash.
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The second Durand Cup 2025 semi-final takes place in Kolkata and both sets of fans are buzzing for the derby!
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score: It is semi-final 2 of the Durand Cup 2025 and East Bengal will take on Diamond Harbour in a local derby. Follow along for live updates.