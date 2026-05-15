Didier Deschamps Unveils France’s Star-studded FIFA World Cup Squad And Hands Robin Risser A Surprise Call-up

France coach Didier Deschamps assembled a squad with formidable attacking talent for the World Cup and rewarded goalkeeper Robin Risser with a call-up for the showpiece tournament following his breakthrough season.

Risser, who plays for Lens, has been one of the revelations of the French league season and won the award for the best goalkeeper earlier this week. He played a big role in making Lens the second-best defence in Ligue 1 and was selected by Deschamps in a No. 3 role behind Mike Maignan and Brice Samba.

France is looking for a third World Cup title and is among the favourites for the event taking place from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

France has been drawn in Group I and will take on Senegal, Iraq and Norway during the group stage.

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Deschamps is gifted with an impressive attacking reservoir, including Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, rising star Désiré Doué , Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Maghnes Akliouche.

He also called up Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was preferred to Randal Kolo Muani in his 26-man list. The Tottenham striker had been a late addition to France’s previous World Cup squad four years ago. Kolo Muani scored a goal against Morocco in the semifinals and came close to becoming a national hero in the final before France lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout.

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It will be Deschamps’s final tournament. He announced this year that he will stop after the World Cup, ending a successful reign which began in 2012 and saw France win the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final.

Former France great Zinedine Zidane is expected to take over, although he has not coached since ending his second spell in charge of Real Madrid, leading the Spanish giant to three Champions League and two La Liga titles.

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery.