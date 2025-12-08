Dortmund Beats Hoffenheim 2-0 To Cement Third Spot In Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund cemented third place in the Bundesliga with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Julian Brandt set the home side on its way shortly before halftime. Nico Schlotterbeck doubled Dortmund’s lead with a fierce shot that swerved into the bottom corner in the 60th minute.

Dortmund moved back to a point behind second-placed Leipzig, which demolished Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 on Saturday.

League leader Bayern Munich, which thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 on Saturday , has an eight-point advantage over Leipzig.

Hoffenheim would have leapfrogged Dortmund with a win but remained fifth, five points below its opponent.

